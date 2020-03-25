|
Rev. Thomas Matthew Kennedy, 53, of Latrobe, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at UPMC East. He was born Nov. 12, 1966, in Erie and was a son of the late William Kennedy and the late Lois Ann Kennedy. He was senior pastor of Latrobe United Methodist Church Ministries. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Leann K. (Laycock) Kennedy; two children, Joshua Kennedy and Kiersten Kennedy; two brothers, Michael Kennedy and Mark Kennedy and his wife Beverly; a sister, Kim Kennedy; a nephew, Patrick Kennedy; a niece, Samantha Kennedy; his father- and mother-in-law, Bob and Sandy Laycock; a sister-in-law, Kara Fohner and her husband Brian; two nephews, Jacob and Benjamin Fohner; a niece, Anna Fohner; and his beloved dog, Wesley. Due to current covid-19 public health restrictions, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. Pastor Tom's family plans to hold services in both Latrobe and his hometown area of Erie when restrictions are relaxed. However, as a way to allow the communities Pastor Tom touched to begin to mourn his passing, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com to view a photo tribute to Pastor Tom, shared by his family. Also, please leave a condolence (and/or a photo) on this website so his family can feel the great love so many felt because he walked through their lives. The family requests that memorial donations be made in his name to UMCOR at www.umcmission.org/umcor.