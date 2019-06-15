Father Thomas M. Lukac, a retired priest of the Diocese of Greensburg, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was 81 years old and had been a priest for 56 years. Father Lukac was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Uniontown, to the late Joseph and Anna (Takoch) Lukac. He was educated at the former St. Mary (Nativity) School and the former St. John High School, both in Uniontown. He earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, and a master's degree at Saint Vincent Seminary. Father Lukac was ordained a priest by Bishop William G. Connare, May 25, 1963, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He served as parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Latrobe (1963-65), the former Holy Rosary Parish, Republic (1965-67) and St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon (1967-71). Father Lukac served as pastor of the former St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Rossiter (1971); St. Hubert Parish, Point Marion (1971-74); St. Aloysius Parish, Dunbar (1974-80); St. Pius X Parish, Mt. Pleasant (1980-85); Holy Cross Parish, Youngwood, and its former chapel in Hunker (1985-92) and St. John the Evangelist Parish, Latrobe (1992-2008). He retired from active ministry Nov. 11, 2008. Father Lukac served the diocese as director of youth activities and the Catholic Committee on Scouting, chaplain of Penn State-Fayette and as dean pro tem of Deanery VII. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and William Lukach; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lukach; a niece, Jeanette Miller. Father Lukac is survived by his sister, Eleanor Semans, and her husband, Joseph, of Uniontown; a sister-in-law, Betty Lukach, of Uniontown; his nieces, Donna Berkshire, Marlene Bandzuich, Barbara Atz and Susy Lukach; and his nephews, William Lukach, Raymond Lukach, Joseph Semans, James Semans and Dr. Thomas Semans.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Monday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe. The Mass following translation to the church will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Monday in St. John the Evangelist Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga, Pastor, as Principal Celebrant and Homilist. Additional viewing will be held following Mass until 9 p.m. and again from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Evangelist Church with the Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic, JCL, Bishop of Greensburg, as Principal Celebrant and Homilist. Interment will follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.

