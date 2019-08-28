|
|
Thomas M. Tucholski, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Bullskin Township, a son of the late Steven and Ann Warzynski Tucholski. Tom was a 1957 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a self-employed refrigerator and appliance repairman. He was a licensed minister and was a member of Mammoth Christian Fellowship, where he served as pastor and assistant pastor for 42 years. He is survived by his children, Thomas Tucholski and his wife, Dorinda, of Acme, Ron Tucholski and his wife, Brenda, of Mt. Pleasant, Donald Tucholski and his wife, Marci, of Mt. Pleasant, Brenda Wainwright and her husband, Terry, of Hunker, and James Tucholski and his wife, Debbie, of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Loretta Keefer, of White; and one brother, Adam Tucholski and his wife, Corrine, of Dover, Del. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Opal I. Wiltrout Tucholski; brothers, Martin, Casey, Lee, Harry and John Tucholski; and sisters, Rose Swink, Theresa Showman and Mary Miller.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Additional viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, the hour of services, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Thomas Shirer officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019