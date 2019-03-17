Home

Thomas Maksimchuk Obituary
Thomas Maksimchuk, 85, of Plum Borough, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born May 19, 1933, the son of the late Michael and Malvina Kariska Maksimchuk. Mr Maksimchuk was a plumber, member of Local Union 27 of Pittsburgh. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He is survived by a son, Thomas W. (Irina) Maksimchuk, of Ambridge; and a daughter, Karen Boronie, of New Kensington. He was the grandfather of Thomas Maksimchuk, Megan Tutolo and Autumn Maksimchuk. Also, three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; and a son, Patrick; also brothers and sisters.
Interment will be private. Arrangements by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 28, 2019
