|
|
Thomas Maksimchuk, 85, of Plum Borough, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born May 19, 1933, the son of the late Michael and Malvina Kariska Maksimchuk. Mr Maksimchuk was a plumber, member of Local Union 27 of Pittsburgh. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He is survived by a son, Thomas W. (Irina) Maksimchuk, of Ambridge; and a daughter, Karen Boronie, of New Kensington. He was the grandfather of Thomas Maksimchuk, Megan Tutolo and Autumn Maksimchuk. Also, three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; and a son, Patrick; also brothers and sisters.
Interment will be private. Arrangements by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 28, 2019