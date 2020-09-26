1/1
Thomas McAlister
1955 - 2020
Thomas McAlister, 65, of Penn, passed away from complications due to covid-19 pneumonia, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Sept. 15, 1955, in Greensburg, son of the late Clarence and Marie McAlister. Tom was a 1973 graduate of Jeannette High School. He was employed by SuperValu Inc. for 34 years. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sue Painter McAlister; his children, Adrienne McAlister, of Greensburg, Jared McAlister (Carly), of Forest Hills, Brandy Slezak (Kevin), of Export, Courtney Seyler (Tom), of Greensburg, Shelby Clouse (Erik), of Penn, Matthew McAlister, of Glassport, Justin McAlister, of Greensburg, and Jason McAlister, of Tampa, Fla.; a sister, Patricia Jacobs, of Latrobe; a brother, Robert McAlister (Gloria), of Pittsburgh; his twin brother, Timothy McAlister, of Jeannette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per Tom's request, there will be no services. A celebration of Tom's life and memorial will be announced at a later date. Tom's family has entrusted his care to the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Jeannette. The family would like to express gratitude for the care and compassion of the devoted staff in the ICU at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for all that you do. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.johnvgrazianofuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Tom's advice for all: stay covid vigilant, wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay safe.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
September 25, 2020
Mom and Dad
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Best picture:)
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
His Boys
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Loved his grand babies
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Loving his grandchild
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Miss you DAD!!
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Amazing, Joy, Devoted, and Smile for miles!!
Courtney Seyler
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to all who mourn the loss of Tom. Love and memories are never ending. We pray that peace fill your hearts in place of sadness. God be with you all.
Scott, Wendy, Olivia and Theo Lindstrom
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
Rest in peace Tom
Jonathan Jamison
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to all of you!!!
Curtis & Karen Antoniak
September 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family, Tom will truly be missed by all of us!
GAP FCU
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
Deepest sympathy
Stout Family
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Sending the hope that you may find some small bit of comfort in knowing that the people whose lives Tom has touched care and share in your sorrow. Prayers to you all for the strength and courage to face the difficult days ahead. May you cherish and hold dear in your hearts forever all the loving, wonderful memories!
Darlene Govern
Coworker
September 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Sue and all the kids. We once were part of the same family but I still consider you all family. My heart breaks for you. Love to all.
Lynn Wiser
Family
September 25, 2020
I am truely saddened to hear of Tom's passing. We knew each other since the early 70's and I am happy to call him friend! Ed and I wish for peace and wonderful memories to Sue and all family members! He adored you Sue and all his children! Tom and family are in our thoughts and prayers!
Cynthia Gorgas
Friend
September 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies, my heart and prayers for your loss. May you be filled with the Peace of Christ.
Julia Augustine
Friend
September 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Elaine Ankney
Elaine Ankney
September 25, 2020
May God bring you all comfort in this time of such sadness. -Eric & Jackie Kisslinger
September 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family.
May you find comfort with you wonderful memories❤
Paula Arnold
Friend
September 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jay Harrison
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Tom RIP to the McAlister family you have my deepest sympathy
Mark Gogo Gogolsky
Friend
September 25, 2020
Dear Adrienne and siblings you are in our prayers. We also pray for your father. We know how close you were with your father.
Anita Tortorella
Friend
