Thomas McAlister, 65, of Penn, passed away from complications due to covid-19 pneumonia, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Sept. 15, 1955, in Greensburg, son of the late Clarence and Marie McAlister. Tom was a 1973 graduate of Jeannette High School. He was employed by SuperValu Inc. for 34 years. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sue Painter McAlister; his children, Adrienne McAlister, of Greensburg, Jared McAlister (Carly), of Forest Hills, Brandy Slezak (Kevin), of Export, Courtney Seyler (Tom), of Greensburg, Shelby Clouse (Erik), of Penn, Matthew McAlister, of Glassport, Justin McAlister, of Greensburg, and Jason McAlister, of Tampa, Fla.; a sister, Patricia Jacobs, of Latrobe; a brother, Robert McAlister (Gloria), of Pittsburgh; his twin brother, Timothy McAlister, of Jeannette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per Tom's request, there will be no services. A celebration of Tom's life and memorial will be announced at a later date. Tom's family has entrusted his care to the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Jeannette. The family would like to express gratitude for the care and compassion of the devoted staff in the ICU at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for all that you do. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.johnvgrazianofuneralhomeinc.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
. Tom's advice for all: stay covid vigilant, wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay safe.