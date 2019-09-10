|
|
Thomas N. Kozubal Sr., 91, of Level Green, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. Tom was born Aug. 2, 1928, in North Braddock, the son of the late Nicholas and Caroline (Kelb) Kozubal. Tom was a graduate of Scott High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the Army from December, 1950, until September, 1952, and retired from US Steel as a millwright in 1984. He also was a member of Trafford Sportsman Club, the Trafford American Legion Post 331 and the St. Regis Church, in Trafford. Tom was preceded in death by two brothers and their spouses, Leo (Kathryn) and Alex (Agnes) Kozubal. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mafalda (Vecchio) Kozubal; his two sons, Thomas N. Kozubal Jr. (Donna), of Meadville, and Eric Kozubal, of Trafford; and his grandchildren, Alyssa, Michele and Daniel Kozubal.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the St. Regis Church with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in the New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019