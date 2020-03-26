|
Thomas Okopal, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Communities of Indian Haven in Indiana, Pa. He was born Saturday, Aug. 7, 1937, in Lucerne Mines, Pa., the son of the late Paul and Helen Kish Okopal. He graduated in 1955 from Lara Lamar (Homer City) High School. Before his retirement, Tom worked in maintenance for the Keystone Power Plant, which was first owned by Penelec and most recently First Energy Corp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and watching sports. He especially loved being with his family and attending his grandchildren's activities. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna Marie Chakan Okopal; his children, Mary Starta and her husband, Chris, of Ingomar, Michael Okopal and his wife, Becki, of Lower Burrell, Thomas J. "Buddy" Okopal and his wife, Carol, of Clarksburg, and David Okopal and his wife, Jamie, of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Kayla and Eric Starta, Allison, Makenzie and Jake Okopal, Emilie and Abbie Okopal and Ryan and Logan Okopal; a brother, Nick Okopal and his wife, Linda, of Oakdale; and a sister, Carole Okopal, of Homer City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Andy Okopal. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, a private viewing and parting prayer service will be held at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Everyone is encouraged to view and send online condolences by visiting our website at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com. The family suggests making donations in Tom's memory to VNA Nurses and Indiana Hospice at 850 Hospital Road, No. 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.