Thomas P. Beck Obituary
Thomas P. Beck, 76, of Irwin, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home, a patient of UPMC hospice. He was the son of Joseph and Madaline Beck, of Pleasant Hills, both deceased. He was married 51 years to loving wife, Donna (Bellucci) Beck; father of Yvonne Beck, of Lucedale, Miss., Rachel Murray (Todd), of Wexford, Maria Beck, of Wheeling, W.Va., and the late Joseph Beck; grandfather of Brianna, Devon, Dakota, Nicole, Barry, Sophia, Leah, Vincenzo, and Luciano; and great-grandfather of Sophia. Tom is survived by a brother, John (Betty) Beck, of Kalamazoo, Mich. He was predeceased by siblings, Mary, Joseph, and Barbara. Tom was a highly skilled machinist at Westinghouse, East Pittsburgh, and the owner/operator of T.P. Beck Excavating of Irwin. A passionate car enthusiast, he favored Buicks, and owned a 1937 and a 1957 Buick. However, his greatest pleasure was in teaching someone God's name, Jehovah.
Honoring Tom's wishes, there was no viewing. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Special thanks to hospice workers, especially Carrie, Kelly, Hal, Rosie, Joyce Parks, and to Kathy, who read the Bible to Tom, a light shining in a dark place for him. Thank you ALL who came for going the extra mile and for your loving friendship.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019
