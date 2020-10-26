Thomas P. Grzybek, 85, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, in Concordia of Fox Chapel. He was born in New Kensington on June 29, 1935, son of the late Walter S. and Stella Yanik Grzybek, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Grzybek was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and a lifetime member of the 7th Street Sportsman's Club. He worked as a machinist and tool and die maker for ALCOA in New Kensington and also for Westinghouse in Cheswick. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and golf, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Darlene Folk Grzybek; two children, Thomas Allen Grzybek, of Freeport, and Lori Ann Bartlett, of White River Junction, Vt.; five grandchildren, Kelly (Michael) Asfour, Julie Ann (Chad) Hollenshead, Joseph Thomas Yangula, Alexandria Lee Bartlett and Jeffery Dalton Bartlett; four great-grandchildren; sister, Louise (Raymond) Miller, of Lower Burrell; and son-in-law, Kenneth Yangula, of Middletown, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Yangula; three brothers, Raymond, Eugene and Walter Jr.; and son-in-law, Jeff Bartlett. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
