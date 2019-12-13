|
|
Thomas P. Jones, 64, of Acme (Bullskin Township), died peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and his family, at Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mr. Jones was born May 8, 1955, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late William and Agnes Tahaney Jones. Prior to his retirement, Tom had been employed as a truck driver for Acme Trucking Co. Tom was a member of Bullskin Township Fire Department, where he served as safety officer for more than 30 years. He was also a member of Fayette County Fireman's Association, Southwestern Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs Association, where he served as chaplain. He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 33 years, Julia Yuhouse Jones; his children, Robert A. Jones (Annette), John Paul Jones (Virginia), Tobias R. Yuhouse (Casey) and April "Dutch" Rowan (Brian); his grandchildren, C.J., Wesley, Tori, William, Ryan, Thomas, Mikaila, Maddox, Gwendolyn, Brian Henry and Steven Thomas; and his brothers and sister, William Jones (Sandy), James Jones (Micki) and Patricia Peters (Gary).
There will be no public hours of visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Tom's memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Bullskin Volunteer Fire Company, 260 Keefer Road, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019