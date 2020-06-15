Thomas P. Slebodnik
1925 - 2020
Thomas Patrick Slebodnik, 95, of Sewickley Township, passed away peacefully Friday, June, 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at his Sewickley Township home. He was born May 28, 1925, in Sewickley Township and lived his entire life on the family farm. He was a son of the late Thomas and Anna Kozlik Slebodnik. Tom was a graduate of Sewickley High School class of 1943. He enjoyed square dancing, bowling, playing guitar, reading and playing cards. He was a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church and a member of the church choir for 70 years. He was a dairy farmer his whole life and also drove a school bus for Yough School District for more than 30 years. In 2013, Tom received an Apostles Blessing from His Holiness Pope Francis for his dedicated service to the community and the church. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Steve, and four sisters, Mary, Mildred, Pauline and Ann. Tom was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Tressa (Nussar) Slebodnik; his children, Thomas (Linda), Anita (Guy) Mysliwski, Eleanor (Frank) McGrogan, Edward (Julie), Charles (Paula), Kathleen (Kevin) Cornman and Linda (Brad) Carter; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A private funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Herminie with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B., officiating as celebrant. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg. Ronald A. Rich Sr., supervisor; Ronald A. Rich Jr., funeral director. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Edwin and Carol Tokarcik
Carol Tokarcik
Friend
