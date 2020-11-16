Thomas Richard Batsa, 74, of Derry, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Rich was born in Bradenville on Dec. 11, 1945. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Waggle) Batsa. Prior to retirement, Rich worked at Greater Latrobe School District and US Steel in Duquesne. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Rich enjoyed fishing, hunting, and his family. In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Batsa. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Norma (Reynolds) Batsa, of Derry; two sons, Jason R. Batsa and wife Melissa, and Stevie R. Batsa and wife Ashley; four sisters, Mary Ann Black, Irene Parks, Helen McCollum, and Nancy Kindl; six grandchildren, Samantha Batsa and Michael Hebanthal, Kerrigan Batsa and Jonathan Eiss, Sidney Batsa, Kaden Batsa, Scarlett Batsa, and Sawyer Batsa; one great-grandson, Owen Hebenthal; and numerous nieces, nephews, Vietnam brothers, wonderful friends, and amazing neighbors. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, for Rich's life celebration at the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME, 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, Pa., 724-694-8331. The Latrobe-Derry Honor Guard will conduct military honors at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, with Pastor Matthew Gross officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be may to a charity of one's choice
.