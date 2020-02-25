|
Thomas R. "Rick" Carey, 66, of Claridge, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born May 4, 1953, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Thomas Alvin and Iva (Jones) Carey. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for Parker and also employed at one time for Hamill Manufacturing in Trafford. Rick was a member of a cancer support group. Rick enjoyed the outdoors and liked camping, especially the trips he took with his friends. Surviving is his dear friend and companion of 24 years, Betty Emmart; sisters and brother, Charlotte Como and her husband, Gus, of North Huntingdon, Donna Lutheran and her husband, Ed, of Pittsburgh, Diane Portogallo and her husband, Al, of Sharon, and Wayne Carey and his wife, Jenny, of North Versailles; a son, Richard Emmart; godson, Dusty; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.