Thomas R. Gravely, 83, of Arona, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, after a lengthy illness. He was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the adopted son of Raymond C. and Ruth Kimmel Gravely. After graduating high school, Tom went on to become a heavy equipment operator for the Local 66 Operating Engineers, where he was a member for more than 60 years. He was the owner of and operator of his own company, Gravely Ditching, and also worked as a driver for Adesa of Pittsburgh, in New Stanton. Tom joined the Masonic Youth Foundation, DeMolay, at 12 years old. He was a proud member of the Free and Accepted Masons Greensburg Lodge No. 225 for more than 60 years. Tom loved working on and tinkering with vehicles. He loved NASCAR races, having attended the Daytona 500 multiple times. He was an avid bowler, winning more than 20 trophies in league bowling. He also enjoyed teaching his grandsons about automobile repairs and general life skills, using your hands to build. Tom was an active member of the Arona community, where he lived all his life, having been the town's police chief, councilmen and snow removal/pot hole person. He was a member of the Arona United Methodist Church, later attending services at the Nazarean Church and recently at Victory Chapel. He loved playing softball for the Arona United Methodist Church league, where he was often the oldest player on the field. He was preceded in death by both parents and his loving wife, Ruth A. Gravely. He is survived by three sons, James A. Gravely, of Arona, and Raymond F. Gravely and Thomas W. Gravely; 12 grandchildren; four nieces, one nephew and one very special niece, Brenda Montrose and husband, Jerry, of Elizabeth Township.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A Masonic funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Interment will be private.

