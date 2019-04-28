Thomas Richard Kelly, 86, of Greensburg, has passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Patrick Kelly and Pearl Cecilia (Krupey) Kelly, both of Greensburg; as well as his numerous paternal and maternal uncles and aunts. He is survived by his devoted, beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy Winter Kelly, originally of Pittsburgh; son, Michael Thomas Kelly, of Alexandria, Va.; sisters, Sonya Kelly Pelland, of State College, and Kathleen Kelly Heidel, of Sterling, Va.; brothers-in-law, Alfred Pelland and Christopher Heidel; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Thomas honorably served in the Navy during the Korean War and was graduated from St. Vincent College, Latrobe, and St. Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio. He earned recognition as an outstanding businessman and will be remembered by family and friends for his exceptional humor. He was a devout Roman Catholic and member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Church in Greensburg. The family commends Senior Helpers of Greensburg for years of excellent service as well as Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their professionalism and assistance.

At Thomas' request, no public viewing is scheduled. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Church at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , the Greensburg St. Vincent de Paul Store, or Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Church. For online condolences, please visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary