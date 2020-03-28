Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Thomas R. Leskovic


1928 - 2020
Thomas R. Leskovic Obituary
Thomas R. Leskovic, 92, of Kittanning, formerly of Springdale, went to be with the lord Friday, March 27, 2020, in VAPHS of Aspinwall. He was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Harwick, to his parents, the late John and Mary Starr Leskovic, and has been a lifelong resident of the Valley. Mr. Leskovic served in the Navy during World War II alongside his father. After his discharge, he worked for PPG Industries in Springdale, where he eventually retired from. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church and The Springdale VFW and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with his friends and especially spending time with his family. Surviving him are his sons, Thomas (Carrie) Leskovic Jr., of Cheswick, Timothy Leskovic, of Carnegie, and Joseph (Amy) Leskovic, of Kittanning; nephews, Roger, Randy and Robert Eaton; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose Leskovic; two sons, James and John; one grandson, Jeremy Leskovic; sister, Henrietta Eaton; and nephew, Richard Eaton. All services for Mr. Leskovic were private for his immediate family. Because of the crisis, Tom's family will have a celebration of his life at a more convenient time. Memorial contributions may be sent to Country Manor, 111 Altmeyer Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
