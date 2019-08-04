|
Thomas Robert Oleyar, 58, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was born April 7, 1961, in Latrobe, a son of Robert G. and the late Helen J. (Eskut) Oleyar. Thomas was employed by A.J. Meyers as office manager and has worked over 30 years for Greater Latrobe School District Transportation. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, taking care of his lawn, and most importantly, time with his family. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Lee (McGinnis) Oleyar; two sons, John Oleyar (Beth), of Ashland, Ohio, and Kevin Metcalf (Mandy), of Loyalhanna; a daughter, Melissa Mohler, of Latrobe; four sisters, Kathy Fisher (Jim), Lisa Sisak (Robert), Amy Christoff (Don), all of Latrobe, and Lynn Deist (Mike), of Ligonier; his father, Robert G., and stepmother, Shirley M. Oleyar; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth McGinnis (Lea); grandchildren, Clayton and Cristle Oleyar, Sonya, Kylee, Ciara and K.J. Metcalf, Jordan Mohler and Mason Carota; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Metcalf; and granddaughter, Mya Metcalf.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Bible Baptist Church in Kingston, Pa., followed at 10 a.m. by the funeral service. Interment will follow at Coles Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019