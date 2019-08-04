Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Oleyar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Oleyar


1961 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas R. Oleyar Obituary
Thomas Robert Oleyar, 58, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was born April 7, 1961, in Latrobe, a son of Robert G. and the late Helen J. (Eskut) Oleyar. Thomas was employed by A.J. Meyers as office manager and has worked over 30 years for Greater Latrobe School District Transportation. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, taking care of his lawn, and most importantly, time with his family. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Lee (McGinnis) Oleyar; two sons, John Oleyar (Beth), of Ashland, Ohio, and Kevin Metcalf (Mandy), of Loyalhanna; a daughter, Melissa Mohler, of Latrobe; four sisters, Kathy Fisher (Jim), Lisa Sisak (Robert), Amy Christoff (Don), all of Latrobe, and Lynn Deist (Mike), of Ligonier; his father, Robert G., and stepmother, Shirley M. Oleyar; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth McGinnis (Lea); grandchildren, Clayton and Cristle Oleyar, Sonya, Kylee, Ciara and K.J. Metcalf, Jordan Mohler and Mason Carota; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Metcalf; and granddaughter, Mya Metcalf.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Bible Baptist Church in Kingston, Pa., followed at 10 a.m. by the funeral service. Interment will follow at Coles Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now