1/1
Thomas R. Shipley
1946 - 2020-09-12
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Ray "Pap" Shipley, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center, Greensburg. Born Dec. 4, 1946, in Ruffsdale, he was the son of the late Harold Nelson Shipley and Bertha Pearl Lynn Shipley, and the husband of 37 years to the late Bonnie L. Shipley. He was also a member of the Bridgeport Sportsman Club. Surviving is his son, Thomas R. Shipley Jr. and wife, Melissa, of Connellsville; grandchildren, Colby Shipley and girlfriend, Brianna Lazar, Jonathon (J.T.) Shipley and girlfriend, Emily Grubach, and Morgan Shipley; one sister, Gloria Waywood; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Richard Lynn, Robert Shipley, William Shipley, Jerry Shipley, Louis Shipley and Dennis Shipley; and three sisters, Dorothy Sanners, Jane Dunlap and Darlene Gwynn. Friends and family whose lives "Pap" touched are invited from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, immediately followed by his service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Tom Shirer officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to the funeral home. Please visit Thomas' online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time; when arriving at the funeral home, you may be required to wait until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
07:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saloom-Rega Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved