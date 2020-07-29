1/
Thomas R. Snyder Jr.
1956 - 2020
Thomas R. Snyder Jr., 63, of Mutual, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1956, in Erie, a son of Ruth (Smith) Grimm and the late Thomas R. Snyder Sr. He served with the US Navy Seebees during the Vietnam War and prior to retirement worked for DNP (formerly Sony Chemical). Tom was a member of Armbrust Veterans Association and Hecla Sportsmen's club. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan T. Snyder. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Grote) Snyder; three children, Josephine "J.J." Rozsi, of Clymer, Gretchen Snyder, of Latrobe, and Thomas R. Snyder III and wife, Crystal, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Rhett Snyder (whom he raised) and his wife, Ally, of Latrobe, Victoria, Hannah, Jozlyn, Wyatt, Thomas and Luke; a great-granddaughter, Scarlet; and his sister, Gloria Snyder, of Reynoldsville. Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A private memorial service for family will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Franklin officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
JUL
31
