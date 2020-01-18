|
|
Thomas S. Smolka, 91, of Youngwood, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home. He was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Youngwood, a son of the late John and Katherine (Hutec) Smolka. Thomas was a veteran in the Army, a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of Youngwood, a longtime member of Valley Green Golf Club and he retired from PPG in South Greensburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha (Altimus) Reeping-Smolka; his children, Susan E. Smolka, of Youngwood, Thomas S. Smolka (Jayne), of Zelienople, David A. Smolka (Carla), of South Greensburg, Mary C. Sleva (John), of Mt. Pleasant, and Debra Palladino (Mike), of Connellsvile; his 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and his stepchildren, Robert W. Reeping (Denise), of Blairsville, Pamela A. Slezak (Joseph), of Latrobe, Terri J. Williams, of Lilly, Pa., Linda M. Suchta (Michael), of Cresson, and Daniel J. Reeping, of Latrobe. Thomas is also survived by his sister, Josephine A. Pierantozzi, of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Yoscak Smolka; six brothers and four sisters; and stepson-in-law, Paul Williams.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. There will be a rosary service at 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, with Father William McGuirk officiating.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Thomas' night caregiver, Lorie, for their excellent care. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 18, 2020