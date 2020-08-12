Thomas Wilbur Jamison, 89, of South Greensburg, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Latrobe. Peg, his loving wife of 73 years, was by his side. Tom was born in South Greensburg on Feb. 15, 1931, and was a son of the late George E. Jamison and Mary E. (Yeskey) Jamison. He was employed by West Penn Power Co. as a lineman and engineering technician for 44 years. Tom's life was shaped around his strong faith and his family. Besides his wife, Margaret J. "Peg" (Jones) Jamison, he is survived by his children, Bonnie L. Bridge (Larry), Thomas J. (Christine), Cindy S. Homer (Gary) and Timothy L. (Jennifer). Tom and Peg enjoyed camping with family and friends and wintered in Frostproof, Fla., for many years. He was a dedicated member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church, having served as chair of the administrative council, member of trustees, Sunday school superintendent, and as a member of the choir and adult fellowship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, John Baird and Ralph Brownfield. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeannine Baird, Sally Brownfield and Sandy Gendek (Ted); 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Thomas will be private. A live stream will be made available to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, by visiting the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to South Greensburg United Methodist Church, 411 Sheriden Ave., South Greensburg, PA 15601, or a charity of your choice
