Thomas W. Smith III, 72, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 20, 1948, in Jeannette, a son of the late Thomas W. Smith Jr. and Vera Andrewartha Smith. Prior to his retirement, Tom was an expediter for the Elliott Co. in Jeannette. He was a veteran of the Army. Tom was an avid bowler and a former member of many bowling leagues. He also was a former member of the Jeannette Golf League. He is survived by his loving wife, Constance "Connie" Backus Smith; his sons, William Thomas Smith and wife, Gretchen, of North Huntingdon, and Brian Alan Smith and wife, Jennifer, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Chelsea, Kylie, Noah and Avery; sisters-in-law, Carol Brisbane and husband, Gene, of Greensburg, and Mary Anne Craig and husband, Rick, of Mt. Pleasant; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends, and his canine companion, JoJo. Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ascension Church, with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.



