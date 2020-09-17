1/
Thomas W. Smith III
1948 - 2020-09-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Smith III, 72, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 20, 1948, in Jeannette, a son of the late Thomas W. Smith Jr. and Vera Andrewartha Smith. Prior to his retirement, Tom was an expediter for the Elliott Co. in Jeannette. He was a veteran of the Army. Tom was an avid bowler and a former member of many bowling leagues. He also was a former member of the Jeannette Golf League. He is survived by his loving wife, Constance "Connie" Backus Smith; his sons, William Thomas Smith and wife, Gretchen, of North Huntingdon, and Brian Alan Smith and wife, Jennifer, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Chelsea, Kylie, Noah and Avery; sisters-in-law, Carol Brisbane and husband, Gene, of Greensburg, and Mary Anne Craig and husband, Rick, of Mt. Pleasant; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends, and his canine companion, JoJo. Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ascension Church, with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 16, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy & prayers are with Connie, Bill, Brian & family. So many great memories were made with Tom. Keep those memories close to your heart. For there he will live forever...
Gregg Palmer
Family
September 16, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy & prayers are with Connie & family. So many great memories were made with Tom. Keep those memories close to your heart. For there he will live forever...
Gregg Palmer
Family
September 16, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy & prayers are with Connie & family. So many great memories were made with Tom. Keep those memories close to your heart. For there he will live forever...
Gregg Palmer
Family
September 16, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy & prayers are with Connie & family. So many great memories were made with Tom. Keep those memories close to your heart. For there he will live forever.
Gregg Palmer
Family
September 16, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy & prayers are with Connie & family. So many great memories were made with Tom. Keep those memories close to your heart. For there he will live forever...
Gregg Palmer
Family
September 16, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Carnathan
September 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Rest In Peace Tom ❤ Kevin Palmer and family
Kevin Palmer
Family
September 16, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Tom was such a Good Man!!!! May The Good Lord hold all of you in The Palm of His Hand at this very sad time!

We really apologize that we will not be able to make the visitation or funeral, we will be out of town! God’s Abundant Blessings to all of you!!!!!!
Curtis & Karen Antoniak
Friend
September 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss we all are thinking of you and your family at this tough time
Mark Acito
Friend
September 16, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Bill.
Our deepest condolences.
Ann and Frank Lago
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved