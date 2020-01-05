|
Thomas Watkins, 84, of Jeannette, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Barnes Place, Latrobe. He was born June 24, 1935, in Crabtree, a son of the late William and Mary Robb Watkins. Tom loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War, and held to the adage "once a Marine, always a Marine." He was a retired foreman for the former General Tire (OMNOVA) Jeannette and was a social member of the Crabtree Volunteer Firehall and the American Legion. Tom, along with his family, were diehard fans of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Louise Czerpak Watkins; and his brother, William Watkins, both in 1978. He is survived by his second wife of 38 years, Vivian A. Galando Watkins; two sons, Thomas J. Watkins, of Meadville, and Mark A. Watkins, of Delmont; two grandchildren, Vanessa A. Watkins (Chad Rager), of New Castle, and Anthony R. Watkins, of Uniontown; a great-grandson, Isaac T. Rager; two sisters, Mary Ann Yanity (Gene), of Crabtree, and Nancy Watkins, of New Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Tom from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, OSB celebrating. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Tom's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020