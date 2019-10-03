|
|
Tim A. Yothers, 55, of Gilroy, Calif., formerly of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, Calif. He worked as a journeyman plumber. Tim was born Dec. 31, 1963, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of the late James A. Yothers and Sara P. Yothers Brisbine. He is survived by a son, Joshua A. Yothers, and the following siblings: Judy A. Lassiter, Jay A. Yothers, Lee E. Yothers and Sam A. Yothers.
There will be no visitation. Services are private. Arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019