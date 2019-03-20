Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Domasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Domasky


1952 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tim Domasky Obituary
Tim Domasky, 66, of Acme, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born Nov. 12, 1952, in Greensburg, he was a son of Rose Marie Weir Domasky and the late Westley T. Domasky. Prior to his retirement, he was a foreman for PennDOT. Tim loved his home in the mountains. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Margaret Domasky. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two daughters, Michelle Roman and her husband Stephen, retired major, and Christina Augustine and her husband Ryan; a grandson, Stephen; siblings Cliff Domasky and wife Ann Marie, Tom and his wife Carol, and Antonia Redigan and husband Michael; and many nieces and nephews.
Tim's memorial service will private, by his wishes. Arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Liver Alliance, 100 W. Station Square Drive, Suite 1945, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now