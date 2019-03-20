Tim Domasky, 66, of Acme, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born Nov. 12, 1952, in Greensburg, he was a son of Rose Marie Weir Domasky and the late Westley T. Domasky. Prior to his retirement, he was a foreman for PennDOT. Tim loved his home in the mountains. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Margaret Domasky. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two daughters, Michelle Roman and her husband Stephen, retired major, and Christina Augustine and her husband Ryan; a grandson, Stephen; siblings Cliff Domasky and wife Ann Marie, Tom and his wife Carol, and Antonia Redigan and husband Michael; and many nieces and nephews.

Tim's memorial service will private, by his wishes. Arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Liver Alliance, 100 W. Station Square Drive, Suite 1945, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary