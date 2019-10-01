|
Timothy A. Dailey, 65, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was born March 13, 1954, in McKeesport and was the son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Owens) Dailey. Tim was a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School and Penn State University. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He had worked for US Steel Clairton Works and also worked for Allegheny County as assistant to the director of human resources, tipstaff to Judge Ronald Follino, and supervisor for Juvenile Court/Probation. Tim lived his life according to the Beatitudes and put others' needs ahead of his own. He was a kind and gentle person. He will be sadly missed. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (Lovasic) Dailey; sister and brothers-in-laws, Michelle and Brian Merten and Michael and Amy Lovasic; nephew, Andrew Holsing; niece, Emily Merten; uncle, Mike Melosky, of White Oak; special friend, Kevin (Karen) Hand, of Yardley; and many cousins, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence F. and Gary J. Dailey; and dogs, Chica Chloe, Dottie and Kitty Cat.
There is no visitation. Services are private. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Private burial will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society at 412-345-7300. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 1, 2019