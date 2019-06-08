Timothy A. Peonoske Sr., 61, of Penn Township, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born Aug. 21, 1957, in Pittsburgh to the late Frank and Rose (Draghi) Peonoske. Tim worked for many years at the Clairview School in Greensburg and was a van driver for Penn-Trafford School District. Before his children were born, he was known for tending bar and catering at Skis and Nick's. He was an avid golfer and bowler and had also enjoyed playing softball. Tim is survived by his three loving children, Timothy A. Peonoske Jr., Taylor Peonoske and Travis Peonoske; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Charlie Kimble; a special niece and caregiver, Mindi Agona; two nieces, Christie (Jason) Royer and Amy Kimble; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 8 to June 9, 2019