|
|
Timothy A. Sosko, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, March 5 2020. He was born June 16, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Joesph and Mary (Soflak) Sosko. He was also preceded in death by sister, Mary Susan Tischke, July 20, 2019; and a brother, Joseph Sosko, Jan. 22, 2020. He was a life member of St. Florian Church. Timothy is survived by a sister, Genevieve Snivley, who he previously resided with, and her son, Sam, until 2000 when he went into residential living. In April 2017, he entered Westmoreland Manor. He is also survived by brother, Slyvester Terry Sosko (Linda), and nephew, Rob; brother, John Sosko; sister, Loretta Culver; sister, Joann Kiliany (Arthur); brother, Eugene Sosko (Nancy); brother, Thomas Sosko (Leatrice); sister, Margaret Stout (Vaun); sister-in-law, Judy Sosko; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will take place at 11:15 a.m. Monday, followed at noon by a funeral Mass in St Florian Church with Father John A. Sedlak officiating. Interment will follow at St. Florian Church Cemetery, Trauger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Florian Church or to one's favorite charity. Genevieve wishes to thank all the staff involved with Tim's care at Westmoreland Manor.