Timothy A. Stewart


1969 - 2020
Timothy A. Stewart Obituary
Timothy A. Stewart, 50, of McKeesport, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in UPMC McKeesport. He was born June 18, 1969, in Jeannette, a son of Charles Stewart and the late Janet (Davis) Stewart. He was a member of the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Jeannette. In addition to his father, Tim is survived by his son, Jesse, and his fiancee, Nicole Arnold, of Irwin; siblings, Vicki Baker, of Grover Beach, Calif., Charles Stewart, of Clarion, and Suzanne Sullivan and husband, Tom, of Greensburg, and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Tim was a wonderful father and brother. He would've done anything for anyone and was a very avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed working on cars and doing DIY home projects. His favorite thing to do when he was younger was to spend his days at Cooks Forest at his brother's cabin with friends and family. He resided in Ligonier for many years and was a part of the Latrobe PA Kingston Club. Due to current health concerns and regulations in regard to COVID -19, there will be no public visitation or services. A memorial service at the church will be announced at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
