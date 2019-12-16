|
|
Timothy B. Minerd, 48, of Calumet, passed away at his home Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Born Oct. 31, 1971, he was a son of Dorothy "Dorie" Firment Minerd and the late Braden "Buzz" Minerd, of Calumet. Tim was employed for Precision Pull of Kecksburg and was previously employed by Greensburg Beverage for more than 20 years. He was the loving husband of 20 years to Amy Sherrow Minerd. Tim is also survived by his son, Seth; brother, David (Aubri) Minerd; his mother-in-law, Susan Sherrow; sister- and brother-in-law, Sheila (Geff) Shultz; and also four nieces. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Edward Shultz. Tim found great enjoyment in classic cars and his truck.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. John A. Sedlak officiating, followed by Tim's burial in St. Floridan Cemetery, Trauger.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 16, 2019