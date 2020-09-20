Timothy E. Panico, 55, of Herminie, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. in Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. Born Nov. 7, 1964, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Anthony P. and Claire A. (Stephens) Panico. A service technician for Combustion Equipment Services in Pittsburgh, Tim was a member of the Wendell Club, a social member of the Herminie VFW, and an avid fisherman. He is survived by his children, Justin (fiancee, Bethany Slezak) Panico, of Hermine, and Amber Rose (David) Cowan, of Anaheim, Calif.; his siblings, Theresa (Barry) Huebner, of West Newton, and Ted Alan (JoAnn) Panico, of Versailles; his former wife, Kimberly Panico, of Orlando, Fla.; nieces and nephews; and his grandpuppies, Sir Floofington Cowan and Bo Panico. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony T. Panico. Funeral arrangements for Tim are private at the request of the family and in the care of the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132, 412-678-3454. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
