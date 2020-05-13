Timothy G. Andriechack, 64, of Yukon, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Timothy is survived by his mother, Joann Cross; three siblings, Candy Kramer, Bonnie Carson and Jimmy (Tina Curry) Cross; two sons, Ian and Timmy Andriechack; and several nieces and nephews. Timothy had a passion for music and loved to play his guitars. He will be missed dearly by his close family and friends; they are comforted to know that Timothy is no longer in pain. There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 724-335-0100. www.rjslater.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.