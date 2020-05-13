Timothy G. Andriechack
Timothy G. Andriechack, 64, of Yukon, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Timothy is survived by his mother, Joann Cross; three siblings, Candy Kramer, Bonnie Carson and Jimmy (Tina Curry) Cross; two sons, Ian and Timmy Andriechack; and several nieces and nephews. Timothy had a passion for music and loved to play his guitars. He will be missed dearly by his close family and friends; they are comforted to know that Timothy is no longer in pain. There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 724-335-0100. www.rjslater.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
May 13, 2020
Will miss you my friend. Fly high an keep playin your music you loved. Till we meet again.
Fronie
Friend
