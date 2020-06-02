Timothy J. Foster
1975 - 2020
Timothy Joseph Foster, 45, passed away over Memorial Day weekend in his home in Florida. He was born April 15, 1975, in Cleveland Ohio. He joined the Army while in school and gave nine years of service as a medic. He continued in the medical field doing catheterizations for hospitals in Texas, Georgia and Alaska. He graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 1993. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Frank J. Foster; and a baby daughter, Taylor Foster. Tim is survived by his girlfriend, Robyn Berghaur; daughters, Danielle Foster and Madison Foster; his mother, Linda Wills; and brothers, Toby Foster and Frank J. Foster Jr. Tim was happiest outdoors fishing and boating. Burial will be private in Texas with his daughters.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.
