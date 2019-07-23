Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Catholic Church
South Greensburg, PA
Timothy J. Merlin


1952 - 2019
Timothy J. Merlin Obituary
Timothy J. Merlin, 67, of Greensburg, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. He was born March 13, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of the late John P. and Adeline (Paniczi) Merlin. Prior to retirement, he had been the executive director of Southwest Behavioral Health Systems. He was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, South Greensburg, AMS Club, Hilltop Club and Greek Club. Tim was a nationally recognized expert in the field of drugs and alcohol. He is survived by his wife, Julie A. (Sheffler) Merlin; a son, Michael A. Merlin, of Greensburg; two daughters, Gessica Ann Merlin, of Jeannette, and Emily M. Merlin, of Greensburg; his brother, John P. Merlin Jr. and his wife, Rhonda, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his niece, Misty Damvakaris, of Reston, Va.; and his lifelong friend, Paul Mahady, of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Bruno Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Health Services, 300 Chamber Plaza, Charleroi, PA 15022. www.bachafh.com.
