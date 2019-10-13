|
|
Timothy L. Kautz, 73, of Palm Bay, Fla., passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, with his wife and daughter by his side. Born in Erie, Tim moved to Florida from Ruffsdale in 2014. He served honorably in the Navy. Tim worked as a quality control welding inspector until he retired in 2011. Tim was a member of the American Legion Post 117, American Legion Riders, and loved riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra Kautz; children, Heather Beal (Steve), of Melbourne, Fla., and Stephen Kautz, of Watertown, N.Y.; stepchildren, Matthew Painter (Jamie) and Patricia Painter, both of Smithton; and grandchildren, Winter Kautz, Lena Baka, AJ Baka, Grace Painter, Alex Lambing, Kelsey Beal and Aiden Beal.
Tim will be inurned at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla., in a private ceremony.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2019