Timothy L. Lemley, 41, of West Newton, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant. Tim was kind-hearted and willing to help anyone needing comfort. Surviving are his mother, Mary (Harmuth) Nativio and husband, Roger; brother, Tom Lemley; sister, Dawn Barger and husband, Alan; stepbrothers, Roger Nativio Jr. and Anthony Joseph Nativio Sr. and wife, Christine; and stepnieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin L. Lemley. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Funeral service and burial will be private. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
.