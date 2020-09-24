1/
Timothy L. Lemley
1979 - 2020
Timothy L. Lemley, 41, of West Newton, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant. Tim was kind-hearted and willing to help anyone needing comfort. Surviving are his mother, Mary (Harmuth) Nativio and husband, Roger; brother, Tom Lemley; sister, Dawn Barger and husband, Alan; stepbrothers, Roger Nativio Jr. and Anthony Joseph Nativio Sr. and wife, Christine; and stepnieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin L. Lemley. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Funeral service and burial will be private. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
September 23, 2020
Timothy was a kind and considerate person, very intelligent and would always make you laugh. Every time you see a Volkswagen you think of Timmy and his dad. I will continue the search for the hot wheel, s Volkswagen you wanted. Fly with the angels my brother. Sincerely Andreas and judy
Andreas Veneris and Judy
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dawn, I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. My thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time.
Sheri (Cochran) McDonald
Friend
