Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Hempfield Church of Christ
144 Hugh Black Road
Greensburg, PA
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Timothy L. Zufall


1961 - 2019
Timothy L. Zufall Obituary
Timothy Lee Zufall, 58, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born Sept. 22, 1961, in Greensburg, a son of the late Gilbert Vernon and Betty Jane Salvio Zufall. Tim had been the owner of Carney's Corner, in Delmont, for more than 25 years, and was a truck driver for Export Fuel. He is survived by his four children, Caleb Zufall (Brittany), of Illinois, Darby Zufall (fiance Nathen), of Colorado, Tess Bilbrey (Tim) and LeighTaylor Zufall, all of Ohio; three grandchildren, Palmer and Jett Zufall and Elijah Bilbrey; six siblings, Nancy Boggio (George), of Bradenville, Edna Hartman-Hyland (William), Evelyn Artim, June Gaffney (David), all of Greensburg, Gilbert Zufall (Sherri), of Delmont, and Veronica Mellis (George), of Pittsburgh; his companion and best friend, Diesel; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Tim from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Additional viewing will be held from noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the time of services in the Hempfield Church of Christ, 144 Hugh Black Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-834-4850, with the Rev. Mike Hazelton, officiating. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Tim's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2019
