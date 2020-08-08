Timothy M. Smith, 57, of Langeloth, Pa, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Born Oct. 25, 1962, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Thomas L. Smith and Eleanor M. (Hines) Smith. Timothy was a graduate of S.t Vincent College and had taught Spanish in Maryland and West Virginia. Recently, he had been employed as a counselor for UPMC Mercy Behavioral Health. Timothy is survived by his sister, Beverly E. (Smith) Raymond and her husband, Robert, of Greensburg; his niece and nephews, Robert L. Raymond, and his husband, Fabian, Douglas M. Raymond and his wife, Kim, Samantha J. Seitz and her husband, Bryan, and Jordan T. Raymond and his wife, Rachel; great-nieces and -nephews, Madison, Casey, Julania, Norah, and Linden; and he is also survived by his partner, John Ford. There will be no public visitation. Services and interment are private. Local arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.