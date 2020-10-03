1/1
Timothy N. Turner
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy N. Turner, 70, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Mckeesport, a son of the late John and Louise Tauber Turner. He was employed as a quality manager by WHEMCO. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed family vacations at the beach and Geneva on the Lake, and cherished family time at Wrestling Bear Lodge, High Point Lake, in Somerset. He was the jack-of-all-trades, loved his grandchildren and was always willing to help whoever needed it. He is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine Martino Turner; one son, Timothy Turner (Brooke); one daughter, Elizabeth Mols (Jeffrey); three brothers, John, Mark (Pamela) and Daniel (Doris) Turner; one sister, Debbie Turner (Karen Goodman); four grandchildren, Justin, J.T., Carson and Abbi; and his canine companion, Olaf. Services are private. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved