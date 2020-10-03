Timothy N. Turner, 70, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Mckeesport, a son of the late John and Louise Tauber Turner. He was employed as a quality manager by WHEMCO. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed family vacations at the beach and Geneva on the Lake, and cherished family time at Wrestling Bear Lodge, High Point Lake, in Somerset. He was the jack-of-all-trades, loved his grandchildren and was always willing to help whoever needed it. He is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine Martino Turner; one son, Timothy Turner (Brooke); one daughter, Elizabeth Mols (Jeffrey); three brothers, John, Mark (Pamela) and Daniel (Doris) Turner; one sister, Debbie Turner (Karen Goodman); four grandchildren, Justin, J.T., Carson and Abbi; and his canine companion, Olaf. Services are private. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
