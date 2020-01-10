|
Timothy P. Mahoney, 73, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Paul and Antoinette "Dorothy" (Daverso) Mahoney. Tim was a graduate of the Art Institute, and prior to retirement, he had been employed by the Elliott Co., Jeannette, for 35 years. He was an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Wendell Booth. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda G. (Ripple) Mahoney; two daughters, Jennifer (Mahoney) Channel and husband, Chris, of Tarentum, and Brynn Mahoney, of Pittsburgh; two grandsons, Noah and Luke Channel; his sister, Patricia (Mahoney) Booth, of North Carolina; mother-in-law, Jewell Ripple, of Salina; three sisters-in-law, Valerie Ripple, of Ford City, Susan Corridoni and husband, Craig, of Springdale, and Patricia Primozic and husband, John, of Export; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., with Pastor Mark Bolton officiating. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Light of Life Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020