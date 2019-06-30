Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Tina L. Young


1970 - 02
Tina L. Young Obituary
Tina Lynn Valore Young, 49, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970, in Avonmore, the daughter of Robert Allan Valore Sr. and the late Judy Ann Mcaninch Valore. She was a 1988 graduate of Kiski Area High School and attended IUP, where she was working on her RN degree. She had been employed for more than 13 years at Presbyterian Senior Care Network (Westminster Place) as a resident service coordinator in Oakmont. She loved listening to Bruce Springsteen and spending time with her niece and nephew, and she spent the majority of her life helping others, especially her residents, who she considered family. She loved her dog, Stormie, and enjoyed Princess Day with Isabella. She is survived by her father; a brother, Robert A. Valore Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Avonmore; her nephew, Mason Valore; and her niece, Isabella Valore; she is also survived by her uncle, Jamie Lou Mcaninch, of Saltsburg.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the funeral home, with Chaplain Susan Blank officiating. Interment will follow at Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin, Pa.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019
