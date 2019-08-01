|
Tina Marie Houck, 56, of Tecumseh, Okla., passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Shawnee. She was born March 19, 1963, to James Hooper Sr. and Ruby (Cully) Baez in Tahlequah, Okla. Tina was raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and attended Max Hughes High School in Cleveland. She later attended Culinary Arts School in Ohio. Tina has been a resident of Tecumseh since 2004. She married Paul Houck Sr. on July 15, 1989, in Cleveland, Ohio. Tina worked as a cook at Unity Health Center in Shawnee for many years and at the Maud Nursing Home. She was a proud member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and a member of the Native American Indian Cultural Center. Tina enjoyed going to pow wows, the movies, and spending time with and spoiling her grandkids. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul Houck Sr., of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Eric Hickman, of Tecumseh; son, Paul Houck Jr. and Gina Griggs, of Tecumseh; seven grandchildren, Alionna Hooper, Joseph Hooper, Savannah Houck, Joshua Hooper, Dax Hickman, Kobe Houck and Sophia Griggs; sisters, Serena Miranda and Sacheen Baez; and other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, and from 9 a.m. through service at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Hershel Davis officiating under the direction of COOPER FUNERAL HOME of Tecumseh.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2019