Tina M. Johnson, 39, of West Newton, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. She had formerly been employed by TLC Adult Care Center in West Newton. Surviving are her father, Osburn Johnson; brothers and sisters, Chris Johnson, Katherine McAlister (Brian), Ozzy Johnson Jr. (Amber Hinderman), and James Cartwright; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Linda Johnson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in West Newton Cemetery.