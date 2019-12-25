|
Tirzah E. Connolly, 91, of Latrobe, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late William and Edna (Daugherty) Smail. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Westmoreland Country Club, and she was a member of Tree of Life Church, Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Connolly; two daughters, Cheryl Huffman and Eleanor Dyer; two sons, Leslie Smail and Richard Underwood, an infant son; a sister, Romaine Smail; and a brother, Gerald Smail. She is survived by her children, Walter "Bud" Underwood and his wife Kathy, of Jeannette, Carol Underwood and her husband Willis Parker, of Greensburg, and Jolene Oravec and her husband Mike, of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Smail, of Penn; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Milton Smail and his wife Sandy, of Minnesota, and Tracy Smail and his wife Sandy, of Texas; stepchildren, William Connolly and his wife Debbie, of Latrobe, and Patricia Kuchta and her husband Jim, of Derry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Poole officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Labre School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59003.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019