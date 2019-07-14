Tobias W.T. Burnett, 79, of Murrysville, died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, of complications from a heart attack. He was born Dec. 9, 1938. He went to the Naval Academy and received his master's of nuclear engineering from the University of Virginia. Toby worked most of his career as a consultant for the Pittsburgh-area Westinghouse Commercial Power Division until his death. Highly respected in the nuclear power industry, he was renowned for his expertise in the design and licensing of commercial, pressurized water nuclear reactors. He was a loving father who made the family needs his highest priority. He was the glue that held the family together and he will be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Caple Burnett; his sister, Lucille Burnett Garmon; his brother, John Ira Burnett; his father, Thomas Edison Burnett; and his mother, Mary Margaret Miller Burnett. He is survived by his sister, Gertrude (Burnett) Riley, of Front Royal, Va.; his son, Charles E. Burnett (Gail West), of Oswego, Ill.; three daughters, Jacqueline Yvonne Snodgrass (Bill), of Butler, Mary Suzanne Burnett, of Washington, D.C., and Susan Colleen Safford, of Butler; a son-in-law, Ted Safford, of Oak Hill, Fla.; three grandsons, Nicholas Burnett, of Aurora, Ill., and Alex and Noah Safford, of Oak Hill, Fla.; two granddaughters, Sarah Burnett, of LeMars, Iowa, and Valerie West, of Oswego, Ill.; and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, Keren Coxe.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Italian American Club, Export.

In lieu of flowers, his wishes were for donations to be made in his memory to .