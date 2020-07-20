Toby Lynn Noble Orr, 46, of Vandergrift, died Friday, July 17, 2020, in her residence. She was born Feb. 18, 1974, in Kittanning. Toby had been employed as an LPN in the surrounding area. She was Lutheran by faith. She was a real people person, always being funny and joking around. She loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandson. Survivors include her mother, Faye Lynn Peters Blair, of Logansport; her daughter, Amber Lynn Orr (Patrick Srygler), of Ford City; her son, Austin Scott Andrew Orr, of Vandergrift; grandson, Adrien Scott Orr Srygler; two sisters, Amanda Blair, of Hyde Park, and Meghan Blair, of Pittsburgh; her brother, Adam Blair, of Apollo; a niece, Alyana Rios; and her companion of five years, Jeff Uhing, of Vandergrift. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul F. Noble, and her husband, Nile Eugene "Sonny" Orr. At the request of the family, all funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
.