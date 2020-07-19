Tod (Thomas Joseph) Evans Jr., 71, of Greensburg, died suddenly Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born April 29, 1949, in Ligonier, a son of the late Thomas J. Evans Sr. and Martha "Peaches" Evans. Tod was quite the character and unapologetically himself. A father, brother, husband, son, new grandfather, scholar, avid storyteller, teacher at heart and such a funny guy in general. He graduated from Penn State with a bachelor's and a master's degree. He had been owner/proprietor of the former Boomer's Restaurant in Greensburg and the former Major Tom's in Irwin. He is survived by his wife, Susan Hunter Evans; his two daughters from a previous marriage, Lindsay (Bill) Chester and Crista Miller; one granddaughter, Cameron Chester; a brother, Michael (Sandy Bittner) Evans; a sister, Lisa Evans; niece and nephew, Januari and McKay Evans; and a great-niece, Kaitlynne Evans. There will be no public visitation or service at this time due to covid-19. The family welcomes you to please share your fond memories or personal anecdotes by visiting BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.