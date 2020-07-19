1/
Tod Evans Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tod's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tod (Thomas Joseph) Evans Jr., 71, of Greensburg, died suddenly Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born April 29, 1949, in Ligonier, a son of the late Thomas J. Evans Sr. and Martha "Peaches" Evans. Tod was quite the character and unapologetically himself. A father, brother, husband, son, new grandfather, scholar, avid storyteller, teacher at heart and such a funny guy in general. He graduated from Penn State with a bachelor's and a master's degree. He had been owner/proprietor of the former Boomer's Restaurant in Greensburg and the former Major Tom's in Irwin. He is survived by his wife, Susan Hunter Evans; his two daughters from a previous marriage, Lindsay (Bill) Chester and Crista Miller; one granddaughter, Cameron Chester; a brother, Michael (Sandy Bittner) Evans; a sister, Lisa Evans; niece and nephew, Januari and McKay Evans; and a great-niece, Kaitlynne Evans. There will be no public visitation or service at this time due to covid-19. The family welcomes you to please share your fond memories or personal anecdotes by visiting BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved