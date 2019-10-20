Home

Todd C. Loughry Obituary
Todd Calvin Loughry, 55, of Murrysville, formerly of Indiana, Pa., passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his residence. Todd is survived by his mother, Jean (Ashbaugh) Loughry; a brother, Daniel (Mylene) Loughry; a sister, Kim (Tom) Lewandoski; two nieces, Amy (Sam) Gary and Lacey (Dan) Bridge; and a great-niece, Phoebe Grace Gary. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry James Loughry; and his sister, Tracy Loughry.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Woodlawn-Denmark Manor Cemetery. Arrangements are by LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
