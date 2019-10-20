|
Todd Calvin Loughry, 55, of Murrysville, formerly of Indiana, Pa., passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his residence. Todd is survived by his mother, Jean (Ashbaugh) Loughry; a brother, Daniel (Mylene) Loughry; a sister, Kim (Tom) Lewandoski; two nieces, Amy (Sam) Gary and Lacey (Dan) Bridge; and a great-niece, Phoebe Grace Gary. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry James Loughry; and his sister, Tracy Loughry.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Woodlawn-Denmark Manor Cemetery. Arrangements are by LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019