1/1
Todd M. Lewis Sr.
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Michael Lewis Sr., 41, of Munhall, died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1978, in Greensburg. He was the son of Renee and Michael Ianni, of Greensburg. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Mary Lewis; aunts, Marva and Cora; uncle, Theodore; and godfather, Richard Lewis. Todd loved to play pool, softball, and spend quality time with loved ones. Todd is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Pancoast Lewis, of Munhall; three children, Todd Jr. "T.J," Ashante and Mir'kle, all of Greensburg; two stepchildren, Brandon and Madelyn, of Munhall; a granddaughter, Finley, of Greensburg; three sisters, Deonna, of Virginia, and Jewel and Jessica, both of Jeannette; a brother, James Sanders, of Greensburg; godmothers, the Rev. Barbara Felton and Kathleen Rollins, both of Greensburg; a godson, Ka'yson, of Greensburg; uncle, Joe (Susie), of Greensburg; and aunts, Beverly, of Greensburg, and Lawana Lewis, of Florida. He will be greatly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including Lo, Dorse, Wentz, J-Lew, Dame, D, Britt, Si, Hoss, E-Dub and Glo-Bug. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Antioch Baptist Church, 726 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the church, with the Rev. Roy Aiken officiating. Masks will be required by all attendees Wednesday and Thursday. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved