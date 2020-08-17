Todd Michael Lewis Sr., 41, of Munhall, died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1978, in Greensburg. He was the son of Renee and Michael Ianni, of Greensburg. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Mary Lewis; aunts, Marva and Cora; uncle, Theodore; and godfather, Richard Lewis. Todd loved to play pool, softball, and spend quality time with loved ones. Todd is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Pancoast Lewis, of Munhall; three children, Todd Jr. "T.J," Ashante and Mir'kle, all of Greensburg; two stepchildren, Brandon and Madelyn, of Munhall; a granddaughter, Finley, of Greensburg; three sisters, Deonna, of Virginia, and Jewel and Jessica, both of Jeannette; a brother, James Sanders, of Greensburg; godmothers, the Rev. Barbara Felton and Kathleen Rollins, both of Greensburg; a godson, Ka'yson, of Greensburg; uncle, Joe (Susie), of Greensburg; and aunts, Beverly, of Greensburg, and Lawana Lewis, of Florida. He will be greatly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including Lo, Dorse, Wentz, J-Lew, Dame, D, Britt, Si, Hoss, E-Dub and Glo-Bug. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Antioch Baptist Church, 726 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the church, with the Rev. Roy Aiken officiating. Masks will be required by all attendees Wednesday and Thursday. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.